Hisbah Board arrests 7,751 street beggars

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 7,751 beggars for allegedly violating the law banning begging on major streets from January till date, an official said yesterday.

Hisbah is the enforcement arm of the Shariah Law.

The Public Relations Officer, Malam Umar Yahaya, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano yesterday that 2,476 of the suspects were children; 5,275 were adults.

“Our men arrested 7,751 street beggars around Bata, France road,Lodge road, Nassarawa Hospital and Yankaba areas for violating the law banning street begging in Kano metropolis.

“Of the 7,751 beggars,5,275 are adults (both male and female), while 2,476 are children who engaged in begging in places like traffic junctions and restaurants,” Yahaya said.

He stated that 6,261 hailed from Kano city, while 1,452 are from Bichi, Rano, Gezawa and Minjibir local government areas.

According to him, the remaining 38 are from neighbouring Cameroon and Niger, among others.

Yahaya said 446 of them had been charged to court, while 6,643 first-time offenders were handed over to their relatives, and 662 were repatriated to their states.

