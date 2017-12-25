 HOFOWEM distributes gifts to 500 children at Christmas – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

HOFOWEM distributes gifts to 500 children at Christmas – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

HOFOWEM distributes gifts to 500 children at Christmas
P.M. News
Wife of the Governor of Lagos State & founder, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m) supported by CEO. HOFOWEM, Ms. Oyefunke Adeleke (2nd right); and MD. Massey Street Children's Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Olugbenga Aina (r

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.