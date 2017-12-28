Holiday: Federal Secretariat records low turnout of workers – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Holiday: Federal Secretariat records low turnout of workers
New Telegraph Newspaper
As work resumed yesterday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a visit to the Federal Secretariat, showed low turnout of workers. The Federal Government had declared December 25 and 26 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day …
