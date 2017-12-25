Housewife battered, thrown inside well by man who refused to pay N3k after sex
Mrs Anita Ekpeyong narrowly escaped death after she was beaten comatose and thrown inside a well by a man that she said refused to pay her the N3,000 bargained for sex. According to Vanguard, the woman, who lives in an uncompleted building at Aladura Mosque Street, White Sand, Isheri Oshun, Lagos, with her husband, Ifeanyi, […]
The post Housewife battered, thrown inside well by man who refused to pay N3k after sex appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!