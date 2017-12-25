How Buhari can end fuel scarcity – SERAP
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently propose a bill to the National Assembly that would explicitly recognize access of Nigerians to regular fuel supply as a human right, with specific responsibilities on the authorities to proactively prevent and combat the problem and the associated human rights violations. The […]
