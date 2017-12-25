How Jonathan’s Cousin, Govt Officials Shared N27bn PHCN Sale Proceed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed how a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan and some top government functionaries in the administration shared N27 billion in 2014, being part of proceeds of the sale of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This was made known in an ex-parte application filed by…

The post How Jonathan’s Cousin, Govt Officials Shared N27bn PHCN Sale Proceed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

