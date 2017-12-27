“How Kate Henshaw assaulted me at event” Photo Journalist narrates experience

I have never felt so humiliated as I did last weekend during the book presentation of ‘Loud Whispers’, a book written by Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the former first lady of Ekiti State which held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 3, 2017. In the course of doing my work as a photojournalist […]

The post “How Kate Henshaw assaulted me at event” Photo Journalist narrates experience appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

