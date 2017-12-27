How military caused fuel scarcity – Opadokun – Daily Post Nigeria
How military caused fuel scarcity – Opadokun
Daily Post Nigeria
A former Secretary of National Democratic Coalition, NADECO and Convener of Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reforms, Mr. Ayo Opadokun said it is shameful that Nigeria, which is one of the largest global producers of crude oil, still imports petrol …
Former NADECO sec blames fuel scarcity on importation
