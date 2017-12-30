 How N2.5m fertilizer scam lands ex-Katsina Perm Sec in Jail – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How N2.5m fertilizer scam lands ex-Katsina Perm Sec in Jail – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Gistmaster

How N2.5m fertilizer scam lands ex-Katsina Perm Sec in Jail
Vanguard
A former Permanent Secretary, office of the Deputy Governor under former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema administration, Sule Yusuf Saulawa has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment without an option of fine over N2.5 million fertilizer
Katsina: Ex-Permanent Secretary jailed for advance fee fraudThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.