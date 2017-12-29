How regular washing of face prevent blindness – Ophthalmologist
Dr Ogbe James, an Ophthalmologist, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital on Friday said that constant washing of the face would prevent blindness. James said this at an annual healthy talk organised by the Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja. According to him, the common disease condition that leads […]
How regular washing of face prevent blindness – Ophthalmologist
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!