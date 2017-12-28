How Saraki helped me become Reps speaker against APC’s wish – Dogara
Yakubu Dogara, has revealed how Senate President Bukola Saraki helped him to become Speaker of the House of Representatives back in June, 2015. Emerging against the wish of their party, the All Progressives Congress, both Saraki and Dogara defeated party’s choices, Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, respectively in keenly contested elections. Speaking on how he […]
How Saraki helped me become Reps speaker against APC’s wish – Dogara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!