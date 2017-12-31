Hughes defends resting key men ahead of trip to Toon – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Hughes defends resting key men ahead of trip to Toon
Independent.ie
Stoke manager Mark Hughes: 'I made decisions I feel will help us with the 3 Stoke manager Mark Hughes: 'I made decisions I feel will help us with the game we have on Monday'. Photo: Getty Images. Miguel Delaney. December 31 2017 2:30 AM. 0 Comments …
Stoke, Mark Hughes may regret barely putting up a fight at Chelsea
Chelsea outclass Stoke in five-goal drubbing
Mark Hughes defends decision to field weakened Stoke team in rout by Chelsea
