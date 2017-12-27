 Humanitarian needs heading for record high in 2018 – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Humanitarian needs heading for record high in 2018 – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World


P.M. News

The United Nations says violence, displacement and hunger will drive record humanitarian needs in 2018, with nearly 136 million people worldwide in need of aid. The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said protracted
