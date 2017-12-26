 I am bigger than Nigeria – Governor Rochas explains | Nigeria Today
I am bigger than Nigeria – Governor Rochas explains

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Rochas Okorocha has declared that he is bigger than Nigeria and his state, Imo. He said this while giving reasons he appointed his sister as commissioner for happiness and purpose fulfilment. He explained further that he has gone beyond Imo State and Nigeria, adding that he is now African. He told Vanguard, “Rochas is […]

