Ik Ogbonna Is Going On Three Weeks Dry Fasting Against His Enemies – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Ik Ogbonna Is Going On Three Weeks Dry Fasting Against His Enemies
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actor Ik Ogbonna has taken to his Instagram page to inform everyone that he be going on a three weeks dry fasting because his 'enemies' are at work. He shared a pencil sketch of him by an artist and he feels disappointed because the sketch is …
I am going on three weeks dry fasting- IK Ogbonna
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!