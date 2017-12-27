 I am very close to Uche Secondus – Atiku | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am very close to Uche Secondus – Atiku

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Lead, News, Politics | 1 comment

I am very close to Uche Secondus – Atiku

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar says he is very close to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

In a series of tweets from his media office, Atiku denied having any rift with Uche Secondus, PDP, PDP stakeholders and PDP governors. The statement said those spreading the lies and rumours are trying to pitch Atiku against Uche Secondus.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party’s NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party” the statement read

“It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency @atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media.

“We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP Governors and stakeholders of the PDP party is contrived and baseless.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party’s NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party,”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "I am very close to Uche Secondus – Atiku"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Usman
Guest
Usman

Atiku is our next President, Buhari can go to hell, we in the North are tired of his lies and corruption

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27/12/2017 4:03 am
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.