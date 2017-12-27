I am very close to Uche Secondus – Atiku

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar says he is very close to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

In a series of tweets from his media office, Atiku denied having any rift with Uche Secondus, PDP, PDP stakeholders and PDP governors. The statement said those spreading the lies and rumours are trying to pitch Atiku against Uche Secondus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party’s NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party” the statement read

“It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency @atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media.

“We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP Governors and stakeholders of the PDP party is contrived and baseless.

