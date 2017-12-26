I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says he is yet to understand the cause of the untold hardship Nigerians are currently going through under the leadership of the APC government.

Speaking at a victory Thanksgiving Service in honour of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ,Prince Uche Secondus, at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, Wike said choosing Secondus as the party national chairman was an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want “a solution to the current hardship of the APC administration”

“For the first time in the history of our party, we had an election to elect a national chairman. It was not like the case before where the President and Governors decided on a consensus candidate” he said.

“This position is an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want. I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship. Imagine the fuel scarcity with people buying a litre of between N300 and N400”

Prince Secondus while thanking God reiterated his promise to chase out Buhari in Aso Rock come 2019.

“We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not, it approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise”

