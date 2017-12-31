I did not snatch Joke Silva from another man – Olu Jacobs

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, has refuted claims that he snatched his wife of many years, Joke Silva, from another man The actor, while speaking with Sun, said he struggled to get his wife and never snatched her from anyone as claimed in some quarters. He said, “That is very wrong. I was invited to […]

