 I did not steal motorcycles – Innoson boss | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The embattled Chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, has faulted the fraud charge slammed on him and two others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He also denied stealing containers of motorcycle spare parts and raw materials. Chukwuma, in a statement on Wednesday by the Head of Corporate Communications, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

