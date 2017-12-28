I Had To Drink Somebody’s Urine Just To Survive – John Nwaka, One Of New Set Of 157 Libya Returnees

Nwaka John, 28, who hails from Imo state and a computer engineering graduate left Nigeria in June 23, 2017 with the intention of entering Europe but ended up being stranded in Libya. Here is his narration: “I spent 5 days in the desert where I have to drink somebody’s urine in order to survive. Out […]

The post I Had To Drink Somebody's Urine Just To Survive – John Nwaka, One Of New Set Of 157 Libya Returnees appeared first on Timeofgist.

