 I Had To Drink Somebody’s Urine Just To Survive – John Nwaka, One Of New Set Of 157 Libya Returnees | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Had To Drink Somebody’s Urine Just To Survive – John Nwaka, One Of New Set Of 157 Libya Returnees

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nwaka John, 28, who hails from Imo state and a computer engineering graduate left Nigeria in June 23, 2017 with the intention of entering Europe but ended up being stranded in Libya. Here is his narration: “I spent 5 days in the desert where I have to drink somebody’s urine in order to survive. Out […]

The post I Had To Drink Somebody’s Urine Just To Survive – John Nwaka, One Of New Set Of 157 Libya Returnees appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.