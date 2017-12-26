‘I said yes!!!’ Eva Marcille takes to Instagram on Christmas to announce engagement to beau Mike Sterling – Daily Mail
|
'I said yes!!!' Eva Marcille takes to Instagram on Christmas to announce engagement to beau Mike Sterling
The 33-year-old pregnant model posted a selfie showing her sizable sparkling diamond ring next to her big smile. 'I said yes!!!!,' Eva wrote in the caption for her 1.7 million followers. Christmas present: Eva Marcille took to Instagram on Sunday to …
'America's Next Top Model' winner Eva Marcille gets engaged on Christmas
Eva Marcille Is Engaged, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Is Already Showing Off Her Ring
Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling Are Engaged!
