I sleep with men for self-harm, says woman who was raped at 16 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I sleep with men for self-harm, says woman who was raped at 16
The Punch
A mother of three has revealed how a horrifying rape at just 16 plunged her into a cycle of self-loathing, where she would wear her shame 'like a badge' and embark upon 'worthless' one-night-stands. Now a wellness coach, Megan Gibson, 25, was born in …
Does sleeping with multiple men help you overcome the trauma of rape?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!