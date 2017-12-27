“I smile to bank with N.3m monthly”, says cobbler – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
“I smile to bank with N.3m monthly”, says cobbler
The Nation Newspaper
Mr. Benjamin Daniel, a cobbler, says he smiles to the bank with about N300,000 monthly. Daniel, who makes foot wears in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday at Manchok. The cobbler said that shoe …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!