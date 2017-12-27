I smile to the bank with N300,000 monthly, says cobbler – TheCable



TheCable I smile to the bank with N300,000 monthly, says cobbler

TheCable

While statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed there were no fewer than 18 million unemployed Nigerians as of the third quarter of 2017, Benjamin Daniel, a cobbler, says he smiles to the bank with about N300,000 monthly. Daniel …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

