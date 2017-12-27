I smile to the bank with N300,000 monthly, says cobbler – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
I smile to the bank with N300,000 monthly, says cobbler
TheCable
While statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed there were no fewer than 18 million unemployed Nigerians as of the third quarter of 2017, Benjamin Daniel, a cobbler, says he smiles to the bank with about N300,000 monthly. Daniel …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!