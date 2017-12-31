I strive to beat my former achievements — Aarinola Olaiya – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I strive to beat my former achievements — Aarinola Olaiya
Vanguard
For Aarinola Blessing Olaiya, a native of Usin Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, life hasn't been harsh and brutish. She was born into relative wealth. Her father was already a lawyer and her mother a head teacher when she was born …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!