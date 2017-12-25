I want God to help me – Ebuoe cries out

Former Ivory Coast and Arsenal star, Emmanuel Eboue says he want God to help him.

In an interview with Mirror UK , the footballer narrated how he lost all his fortune to his wife after filing for a divorce.

“I want God to help me, only he can help take these thoughts from my mind.”

Eboue said he can’t afford money to pay lawyer and he has been living in hiding for the fear of the unknown.

“I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister.

“I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come.

“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.

“My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared.

“I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair.

“I look back and say ­‘Emmanuel, you have been naive… why didn’t you think about that before?’ It is hard.

“Very, very hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign.

“She is my wife. The problems with FIFA were because of people advising me. People who are supposed to care. But it was because of them FIFA banned me.

“When I see Thierry I feel happy for him but ashamed of my own situation.

“When I see friends on TV that I played with or against I say to myself ‘I should still be there’. It’s hard to watch them.

“It hurts me a lot. They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them,”

“Every day I wash my jeans, my clothes, everything. My hands are hard. As though I have been working on a farm.

“I thank my grandmother because she taught me to wash, cook, clean, everything as a young man.

“I continue to thank God. I have my life. I didn’t want what has happened. I don’t wish it on anybody.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

