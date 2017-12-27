 “I was poisoned…. by one I called family” – Blossom Chukwujekwu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I was poisoned…. by one I called family” – Blossom Chukwujekwu

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has said he was once poisoned by someone he refers to as family. He shared the story on his Instagram, saying the attempt on his life was a deliberate one. He wrote: So sometime ago I was POISONED. And no, not accidental food poisoning. This was a DELIBERATE, INTENTIONAL, well crafted plan […]

The post “I was poisoned…. by one I called family” – Blossom Chukwujekwu appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.