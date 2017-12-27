“I was poisoned…. by one I called family” – Blossom Chukwujekwu
Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has said he was once poisoned by someone he refers to as family. He shared the story on his Instagram, saying the attempt on his life was a deliberate one. He wrote: So sometime ago I was POISONED. And no, not accidental food poisoning. This was a DELIBERATE, INTENTIONAL, well crafted plan […]
The post “I was poisoned…. by one I called family” – Blossom Chukwujekwu appeared first on BellaNaija.
