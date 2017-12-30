I was treated like a king during my days in Libya – Chief Imam Ibraheem, former Libyan govt official – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I was treated like a king during my days in Libya – Chief Imam Ibraheem, former Libyan govt official
The Punch
You lived in Libya for some years in the 60s. What was it like for Nigerians living there at the time? It was marvellous. Nigerians were living like kings. I was the only Nigerian I knew in Tripoli, working for the Libyan government at the time. I was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!