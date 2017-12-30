 I was treated like a king during my days in Libya – Chief Imam Ibraheem, former Libyan govt official – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I was treated like a king during my days in Libya – Chief Imam Ibraheem, former Libyan govt official – The Punch

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

I was treated like a king during my days in Libya – Chief Imam Ibraheem, former Libyan govt official
The Punch
You lived in Libya for some years in the 60s. What was it like for Nigerians living there at the time? It was marvellous. Nigerians were living like kings. I was the only Nigerian I knew in Tripoli, working for the Libyan government at the time. I was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.