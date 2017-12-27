” I will always be a friend of Ndigbo ” – President Muhammad Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has again restated his resolve to partner with the people of the South-East geo-political zone of the country, insisting that he would always remain a friend to Nd’Igbo. The President, represented by the Executive Director in charge of Administration/Training, Nigeria Television Authority, Dr. Steve Egbo, made the declaration in Item Amegu Ikwo […]
The post ” I will always be a friend of Ndigbo ” – President Muhammad Buhari appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!