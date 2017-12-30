 “I wish sense was common…Please save the energy you waste tweeting…” – Oritsefemi’s ex-manager slams him – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I wish sense was common…Please save the energy you waste tweeting…” – Oritsefemi’s ex-manager slams him – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“I wish sense was common…Please save the energy you waste tweeting…” – Oritsefemi's ex-manager slams him
Information Nigeria
Seems like Oritsefemi is getting the attention he craves even though its the negative kind. It appears that His ex-manager has joined other Nigerians to criticize him over his recent comments on social media. Recall that Oritsefemi had come under fire
Oritsefemi's Wife Responds To Claims That She's An Ex-ProstituteNaija News
Oritsefemi's Wife, Nabila Fash, Responds to Claims That She's an Ex-ProstituteOlisa Blogazine

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.