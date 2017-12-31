 Ibrahimovic sidelined for a month with knee injury | Nigeria Today
Ibrahimovic sidelined for a month with knee injury

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined for a month with a knee injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Saturday. The former Sweden international was not in Saturday’s squad as Mourinho’s men were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Southampton at Old Trafford — United’s third successive draw. Ibrahimovic was re-signed by United in the summer, having departed the club at the end of last season.

