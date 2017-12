ICT Expert Warns FG against Unemployment, Youth Restiveness in 2018 – THISDAY Newspapers

ICT Expert Warns FG against Unemployment, Youth Restiveness in 2018

THISDAY Newspapers

Citing global technology trends around Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and e-Commerce that are largely driven by broadband, information and communications technology (ICT) expert has called on the federal government to expedite …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest