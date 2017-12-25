Idahosa varsity wins 7th Private University Games – The Nation Newspaper
|
Idahosa varsity wins 7th Private University Games
The Nation Newspaper
Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin-Edo state has emerged champions again at the just concluded seventh edition of the Nigeria Private Universities Games Association (NPUGA), after topping the overall medals table with 38 gold medals, 9 silver …
