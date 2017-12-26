 Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House
Complete Sports Nigeria
Several Nigerian football players turned out to celebrate with FC UFA forward, Sylvester Igbonu, on Christmas day as he dedicated his newly built massive 12-bedroom mansion in Chevron Estate, Lekki, Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.