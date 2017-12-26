Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House – Complete Sports Nigeria



Complete Sports Nigeria Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House

Complete Sports Nigeria

Several Nigerian football players turned out to celebrate with FC UFA forward, Sylvester Igbonu, on Christmas day as he dedicated his newly built massive 12-bedroom mansion in Chevron Estate, Lekki, Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

