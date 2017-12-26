Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House

By Johnny Edward:

Several Nigerian football players turned out to celebrate with FC UFA forward, Sylvester Igbonu, on Christmas day as he dedicated his newly built massive 12-bedroom mansion in Chevron Estate, Lekki, Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The building is Igbonu’a sixth in Lagos.

Lukman Haruna, Rilwan Hassan, Izunna Uzochukwu, Gbolahan Salami and Odion Ighalo were among the players who attended the house warming party.

He joins Videoton forward, Ezekiel Henty who also dedicated his new house earlier in December.

A source close to the player told Completesportsnigeria.com that the property cost the footballer a whopping N380million.

Igbonu has scored six goals in 19 league games so far this season for FC UFA who are sixth in the Russian League table.

