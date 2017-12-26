 Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbonu Dedicates New Lekki Lagos House

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Life Style, Sports | 0 comments

By Johnny Edward:
Several Nigerian football players turned out to celebrate with FC UFA forward, Sylvester Igbonu, on Christmas day as he dedicated his newly built massive 12-bedroom mansion in Chevron Estate, Lekki, Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The building is Igbonu’a sixth in Lagos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Lukman Haruna, Rilwan Hassan, Izunna Uzochukwu, Gbolahan Salami and Odion Ighalo were among the players who attended the house warming party.

He joins Videoton forward, Ezekiel Henty who also dedicated his new house earlier in December.

A source close to the player told Completesportsnigeria.com that the property cost the footballer a whopping N380million.

Igbonu has scored six goals in 19 league games so far this season for FC UFA who are sixth in the Russian League table.

 

Read Also: Salami Quits Kuopion, Set For Turkey Move In January

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.