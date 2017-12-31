 Illegal bank accounts: Fear in UNIBEN as investigative panel begins probe | Nigeria Today
Illegal bank accounts: Fear in UNIBEN as investigative panel begins probe

Jethro Ibileke/Benin A Visitation Panels set up to investigate allegations of fraud in 11 federal Universities and Federal Polytechnics, including the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the Auchi Polytechnic, is set to demand for the multiple bank accounts details allegedly being operated by the respective institutions in defiance of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), as directed by the federal government. It was reliably gathered that the Panel’s request for the bank accounts in the case of the University of Benin, is based on the many terms of reference and the allusion to their existence by a Petitioner who is also a member of staff. The Petitioner had in the letter she sent to the EFCC, ICPC and the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, alleged that the accounts violated the Presidential directive on the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

