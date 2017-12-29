 Illegal sale of LPG cylinders continues unabated in Anantnag – Kashmir Patriot (press release) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Illegal sale of LPG cylinders continues unabated in Anantnag – Kashmir Patriot (press release)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Kashmir Patriot (press release)

Illegal sale of LPG cylinders continues unabated in Anantnag
Kashmir Patriot (press release)
ANANTNAG: the illegal refilling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is turning out to be a highly profitable business in the Anantnag District and those involved in the illegal trade mint huge profit. The activity increases during winters in Kashmir

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.