IMF sees Gabon GDP growth at 0.8 pct in 2017, rising to 2.7 pct in 2018

The International Monetary Fund sees Gabon’s economy growing at 0.8 percent in 2017, down from an earlier forecast of 1 percent, but expects growth to rebound to 2.7 percent next year due to recovering oil prices, it said late on Thursday.

The IMF approved a three-year, $642 million programme in March for the central African OPEC member, which like other oil-dominated economies in the region has struggled due to a decline in world crude prices.

Reuters.

