Imo residents demand improved governance in 2018

Ahead of the New Year, Imo residents have appealed to all tiers of government to provide good governance. The residents made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Friday. The respondents lamented that life have gotten worst in the outgoing year. They said many families have been […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

