 Imo residents demand improved governance in 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imo residents demand improved governance in 2018

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the New Year, Imo residents have appealed to all tiers of government to provide good governance. The residents made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Friday. The respondents lamented that life have gotten worst in the outgoing year. They said many families have been […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.