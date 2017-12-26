Imolites reject renaming of road after Buhari, others – Vanguard
Vanguard
Imolites reject renaming of road after Buhari, others
Vanguard
Owerri – Residents in Imo state, have refused to accept the renaming of roads in the state capital by Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha. Imo state. Some of the major roads renamed were Assumpta road to Buhari road, Wethderal road to Sam Mbakwe and …
