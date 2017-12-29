India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors
India’s finance ministry on Friday cautioned investors about the risks of trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying digital currency investments are like “Ponzi schemes.” The ministry in a statement said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and have no regulatory permission or protection in the country. The ministry, however did not announce an outright ban…
Comments
