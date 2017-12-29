India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors

India’s finance ministry on Friday cautioned investors about the risks of trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying digital currency investments are like “Ponzi schemes.” The ministry in a statement said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and have no regulatory permission or protection in the country. The ministry, however did not announce an outright ban…

The post India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

