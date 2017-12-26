India’s economy to leapfrog UK’s in size next year, Cebr predicts – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
India's economy to leapfrog UK's in size next year, Cebr predicts
The Independent
India looks set to leapfrog Britain and France next year to become the world's fifth-largest economy in dollar terms, a report showed on Tuesday. The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) consultancy's 2018 world economic league table …
India to become fifth largest economy in 2018: Report
Britain falls another place in world economic rankings to seventh as India soars
China to surpass US economy by 2030, new report says
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!