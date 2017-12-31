Indonesians celebrate New Year with mass wedding – Vanguard
Vanguard
Indonesians celebrate New Year with mass wedding
Hundreds of Indonesian couples celebrated getting married in Jakarta on New Year's Eve in a free mass wedding. The communal event, attended by 437 couples, was staged by authorities to ease residents' struggles with bureaucracy. Many Jakartans cannot …
