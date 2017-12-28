‘INEC Will Be Wasting Resources Conducting 2019 Election’

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef on Thursday said conducting the 2019 gubernatorial election in the 36 states of the federation would amount to wasting the country’s resources, saying some political office holders who had performed in office could be returned unopposed.

Abdul-Lateef stressed that rather the Federal Government could save the country from violence associated with election by conducting referendum in states including Lagos, asking the residents if there was any reason for election.

The commissioner, who made the appeal at an end of year forum organized by the ‘Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko’ Foundation in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), to make yuletide celebration memorable for Lagosians lamented that over the years, the country waste resources conducting needless election in some parts of the country.

He said: “It is unnecessary to conduct election in the 36 states in 2019. And the reason is that we will be wasting Nigeria’s resources in conducting such poll. Some states do not need to conduct any election. And Lagos is included.

“The reason is that in those states that there is need for election, the aspirants have started indicating their interest. Also, aspirants for the Presidential election have also started making their stance known to the electorate.

“But for Lagos especially, we are yet to see anyone who has indicated its intention to contest for the governorship position. So conducting election in such state would result to waste of the country’s resources,” he added.

The commissioner argued that in states where the incumbent has cutting edge over others, or where the electorates indicated the incumbent should continue, the federal Government spare them of the rigor of election.

“We need to look at states where the incumbent has cutting edge advantages. Any state where the people can come together and decide that their governor should continue in office, such state should be spared of the rigor of going to the poll again.

“The federal government should conduct referendum on whether to conduct election in some states. Conducting in some states would lead to wasting resources.

“If we embark on such act, the governor will be able to work hard because he or she now know that the social contract he signed with the citizen must be respected to the fullest,” he added.