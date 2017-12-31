Injuries sideline De Bruyne, Jesus

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus on Sunday both suffered injuries in Manchester City’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late during the game, with Jesus having earlier left the pitch injured and in tears.

Belgium international De Bruyne, who has been instrumental to City’s success this season, suffered the injury after a collision with Palace’s Jason Puncheon in stoppage time at Selhurst Park

He had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher, with his right leg in a brace.

Earlier in the match, Jesus landed awkwardly, and had to be withdrawn. He made his way to the dressing room in tears, consoled by City’s medical staff.

The extent of the injuries are yet to be determined.

But, with the Premier League leaders having a clash with Watford in two days’ time, manager Pep Guardiola will certainly be hoping for good news after both players undergo tests.

The tightly contested match saw Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson’s stop a Luka Milivojevic’s late penalty kick to save Manchester City from defeat.

But the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace brought the Premier League leaders’ record-breaking 18 match-winning run to an end.

Milivojevic was presented with the chance to seal a memorable victory for Roy Hodgson’s relegation-threatened side when Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Raheem Sterling in the 90th minute.

But the Palace winger struck his spot-kick too close to Ederson, allowing the City goalkeeper to preserve his side’s 21-game unbeaten start to the league campaign.

However, City’s failure to score in a league game for the first time since last April meant they fell short in their bid to equal Bayern Munich 19-game winning run of four years ago.

Bayern Munich’s winning run remains the longest in Europe’s five major leagues.

The post Injuries sideline De Bruyne, Jesus appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

