 Innoson “alarmed at how low EFCC could descend,” finds Charges “Laughable” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Innoson “alarmed at how low EFCC could descend,” finds Charges “Laughable”

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Innocent Chukwuma, chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), has in a statement condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its actions, ThisDay reports. The commission had arrested the Innoson boss, suing him, his company, and his brother. In the statement released by the Head of Corporate Communications Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, Chukwuma revealed the charge is […]

The post Innoson “alarmed at how low EFCC could descend,” finds Charges “Laughable” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.