Innoson Vs GTBank: EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Motors CEO, Innocent Chukwuma
The business tussle between Innoson Motors, GTBank and EFCC continues as the anti-graft agency files fraud charges against Innoson Motors and its embattled chairman, Innocent Chukwuma.
According to PT, the third defendant in the suit is Mr. Chukwuma’s brother, Charles. The four-count charge is dated November 30, and filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Division.
Mr. Chukwuma was arrested last week and released a day later. His arrest follows allegations he forged some documents in a transaction involving GTBank. Thought the businessman has denied any wrongdoing as is expected to defend himself in court.
Below is the charge sheet as obtained by Premium Times..
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!