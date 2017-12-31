 Insufficiency Of Today Will Turn Out To The Abundance Of Tomorrow If… – Fayose | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Insufficiency Of Today Will Turn Out To The Abundance Of Tomorrow If… – Fayose

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has urged Nigerians and particularly the people of his state to hope for an abundant future and not be deterred by the current challenges

The post Insufficiency Of Today Will Turn Out To The Abundance Of Tomorrow If… – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.