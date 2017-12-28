iPhone X too expensive for you? A rumored price cut may change that

Not enough people are expected to buy an iPhone X in early 2018, according to analysts, and to boost demand Apple is rumored to be considering a price cut. The new price, and even whether such a cut will happen, is still unknown.

The post iPhone X too expensive for you? A rumored price cut may change that appeared first on Digital Trends.

