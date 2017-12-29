Iranian cleric urges tough action after price protests turn political

A prominent conservative cleric in Iran on Friday called for tough action by security forces after hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against high prices and shouted anti-government slogans.

Police arrested 52 people in Thursday’s protests, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted a judicial official as saying in Mashhad, one of the holiest places in Shi‘ite Islam.

Political protests are rare in Iran.

Demonstrations are often held by workers over layoffs or non-payment of salaries and people who hold deposits in non-regulated bankrupt financial institutions.

State news agency, IRNA, quoted Ahmad Alamolhoda as saying: “if the security and law enforcement agencies leave the rioters to themselves, enemies will publish films and pictures in their media and say that the Islamic Republic system has lost its revolutionary base in Mashhad.”

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting “Death to (President Hassan) Rouhani” and “Death to the dictator”.

Protests were also held in at least two other northeastern cities.

Alamolhoda, the representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in northeastern Mashhad, said a few people had taken advantage of Thursday’s protests against rising prices to raise slogans against Iran’s involvement in regional conflicts.

“Some people had came to express their demands, but suddenly, in a crowd of hundreds, a small group that did not exceed 50, shouted deviant and horrendous slogans such as ‘Let go of Palestine’, ‘Not Gaza, not Lebanon, I’d give my life for Iran’,” Alamolhoda said.

Videos on social media also showed demonstrators chanting ”Leave Syria, think about us”, criticising Iran’s military and financial support for President Bashar al-Assad who is fighting opponents of the government in Syria’s six-year-old civil war.

Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, a close Rouhani ally, suggested that hardline opponents of the president may have started the protests.

“When a social and political movement is launched on the streets, those who started it will not necessarily be able to control it in the end,” IRNA quoted Jahangiri as saying.

“Those who are behind such events will burn their own fingers. They think they will hurt the government by doing so.”

Rouhani’s signature achievement, a deal in 2015 with world powers to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting most international sanctions, has yet to bring the broad economic benefits the government says are coming.

Unemployment stood at 12.4 per cent in this fiscal year, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran, up 1.4 per cent from the previous year.

About 3.2 million Iranians are jobless, out of a total population of 80 million.

Mashhad governor Mohammad Norouzian was quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency as saying that “the demonstration was illegal but the police dealt with people with tolerance”.

Videos posted on social media showed riot police using water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Norouzian was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA that the protests were organized by “enemies of the Islamic Republic” and “counter-revolutionaries”.

Political protests of national significance took place most recently in 2009 when Mahmoud Amadinejad’s re-election as president ignited an eight-month firestorm of street demonstrations.

His pro-reform rivals said the vote was rigged.

The post Iranian cleric urges tough action after price protests turn political appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

